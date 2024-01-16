Two Kyotera businessmen die in separate suicide incidents

The business community in Kyotera District is in shock after two separate suicide incidents involving their own in a week.

Two businessmen Moses Lwanga and Paul Kasozi were found dead on January 15 and 10 respectively after reportedly dying by hanging.

Transport dealer Lwanga was discovered hanging by the rope inside his house on Monday.

While Police in Kyotera Town Council confirmed the death of Lwanga and cleared his burial after postmortem, “investigations into the cause of his death are still ongoing.”

His friends claim that he recently separated from his wife and lately spent more time lonely-depressed before his demise.

Suleiman Sseremba, a local leader in Kyotera Town Council says Lwanga was an established businessman with big connections in the transport industry.

“He was a hardworking man who loved his family. Lately, he had changed his behavior and preferred to isolate himself and remained silent at all times,” he observed.

Unverified reports indicate that Lwanga reportedly confided to some of his friends that he was miserable after separating with his wife whom he educated and helped secure a job as a medical worker attached to Kyotera District Local Government.

Meanwhile, a section of residents in Kyotera Town Council claim that Kasozi reportedly developed a misunderstanding with one of his wives after suspecting her of eloping with another man.

Kasozi reportedly demolished the bar that he had set up for his wife. This prompted his arrest before he was released on bond, days before news about his alleged death by suicide circulated.

Speaking to Monitor on Tuesday, Kyotera District Police Commander Hassan Musooba confirmed the two deaths by suicide.