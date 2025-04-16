Two Kyotera MPs quit DP over 'lost vision,' join NUP

Two Members of Parliament from Kyotera District have officially quit the Democratic Party (DP), accusing it of losing direction and vision, and joined the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Fortunate Rose Nantongo, the Woman MP for Kyotera, and John Paul Mpalanyi Lukwago, MP for Kyotera County, were unveiled as NUP members during a meeting held at Bakhita Hotel in Kyotera on Tuesday.

“I can no longer remain in a party that has lost its way,” Nantongo said. “DP chose to side with those oppressing Ugandans. NUP, on the other hand, stands for justice, and that’s why I’m here.”

The MPs criticized DP President and Justice Minister Norbert Mao, accusing him of weakening the opposition and mismanaging the party.

“DP under Mao has become part of the problem, not the solution,” Nantongo added.

The legislators said the DP leadership had strayed from the party’s founding values and failed to represent the will of the people, forcing them to seek a new political home.

NUP leaders Waiswa Mufumbiro, the deputy spokesperson, Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, and Charles Kirumira, the party’s regional mobiliser, officially welcomed the MPs.

“We embrace those who are ready to serve the people with honesty and courage,” Namayanja said.

She added: “The party will only issue cards to those who have demonstrated capacity to represent the people, especially by speaking up in Parliament.”

Mufumbiro reassured the new members of full support within the party.

“It is always good to show love to a newborn more than the older child. You’ve joined a people-centered movement. Remain united with the people of Kyotera and claim every elective position,” he said.

Despite their public declaration, the MPs acknowledged that electoral laws prevent them from officially switching parties until May 2025.

“We are waiting for the formal transition to be completed next month, when we will be officially recognized as full NUP members,” Lukwago said.

Several DP district councillors also crossed to NUP alongside the MPs ahead of the 2026 elections.

However, the defection has sparked unease among some longtime NUP supporters, who fear being sidelined.

Ruth Nassali, an aspiring candidate for Kyotera Woman MP on the NUP ticket, expressed frustration.

“We have sacrificed a lot for this party over the years. We do not expect to be dropped in favour of newcomers,” she said.

Mufumbiro urged unity and discipline.

“Let’s stop the culture of attacking leaders. We must remain respectful and focused on our shared goal of liberating Uganda,” he said.