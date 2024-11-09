Two lab assistants, security guard arrested with human organs  

Police in Masaka City are holding two laboratory assistants and a private security guard who were allegedly found in possession of human organs.

The suspects are attached to Lancet laboratories branch in Masaka City.

The private security guard was reportedly offering courier services to the laboratory assistants to take the body organs to an unknown destination.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the trio was transporting human body parts to Kampala to Lancet laboratory.

“Last night at around 8:30pm, a security guard with another person still at large were riding on motorcycle while carrying human organs in a small bucket and wrapped in a box, but they got a minor accident after they hit humps at Kijjabwemi trading centre along Masaka-Kyabakuza Road and the fresh human organs fell off from the carrier of a motorcycle registration number UEK-422U,” Greater Masaka regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye told this reporter on Saturday.

Mr Kasirye said after the bucket in a box fell on the tarmac, an oncoming vehicle from behind rammed into the box and the organs burst.

“Some residents who came to the rescue of the trio were shocked to see human organs which prompted them to call our detectives that swiftly responded and arrested the trio to help in investigations,” he added.

Police said the organs were from both Villa-Maria Hospital and Kitovu hospital but their inquest is intended to find out exactly whose organs were extracted and if the victims are still alive.