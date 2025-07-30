Two lawyers remanded in Shs917m land fraud case as court issues warrants for Ethiopian nationals

Two Ugandan lawyers have been charged and remanded in connection with an alleged Shs917m land fraud, while arrest warrants have been issued for two Ethiopian nationals implicated in the case.

The accused, Bob Mwanjuzi and Lawrence Kalamu, appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on charges of forgery, uttering false documents, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obtaining money by false pretences. The charges stem from a disputed land lease agreement presented as part of an investment deal.

Chief State Attorney Joan Keko, assisted by Jonathan Muwaganya from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told court that the other suspects, Tigist Ayalew Melkamu and Sisay Bekure Melkamu both Ethiopian nationals, had not yet been presented before court.

“My lord, accused three (Mwanjuzi) and accused four (Kalamu) are before you for plea, but accused one (Melkamu) and accused two (Bekure) are not in court. We pray the pleas of A3 and A4 are taken,” Keko submitted.

The prosecution asked for an adjournment to conclude investigations and secure the appearance of the missing suspects. They also requested warrants of arrest for the two Ethiopian nationals, citing their foreign status and failure to appear. The magistrate granted the request and issued the warrants.

The defence, led by lawyers Herbet Kidia and Christopher Kisembo, informed court of their intention to apply for bail for the two lawyers but sought more time to prepare the application. The magistrate adjourned the matter to August 13 for the bail hearing and ordered that Mwanjuzi and Kalamu remain on remand until then.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly forged a lease agreement dated April 20, 2023, purportedly between SEMA Holding Limited and Ephrata Investments Group Limited, and presented it to investor Kalpana Abe as part of a fraudulent deal. Between January and August 2023, the group is alleged to have obtained Shs917 million under false pretences, claiming it was payment for an investment backed by a valid 10-year lease, which turned out to be fake.

Prosecution also alleges that Tigist Ayalew operated private businesses in Uganda without a valid work permit between 2021 and May 2025, including as a director of Ephrata Investments and proprietor of two night spots — Hide Out Lounge and Circuit Lounge.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, complainant Kalpana Abe described the ordeal as a major financial and emotional setback. “We came to Uganda after retirement with our savings, hoping to invest and empower young Ugandans with ideas from Japan. Unfortunately, we fell victim to an elaborate syndicate. We are lucky we noticed things were off after four months,” she said.

The case will return to court on August 13, 2025.





