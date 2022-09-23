Two Lira officials charged with fraud

Two Lira officials have been charged and jailed for alleged fraudulent sale of land belonging to the district.

The suspects, Pabious Otike who is the Lira District Natural Resources Officer together with Joel Ogwanga, a Cartographer at Lira Lands Ministry Zonal Office were arraigned before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende at the Kololo based Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday.

However, they denied the charges of abuse of Office, fraudulent procurement of certificate of title and conspiracy to defraud government of part of its land.

Prosecution led by Mr Stanley Baine alleges that the officials together with the district staff surveyor, Mr Francis Opio between February and August 2019 at Lira while surveying government land left out part of the land which they allocated to individuals including a relative, Rebecca Atoo.

It is further alleged that between July and August 2019 at Lira District Lands Ministry Zonal Offices, the accused officials who were privy to the fraudulent procurement of the said title “conspired to defraud government of its land in Lira District on plot 3_5 Ben Emor Road Ireda Estates.”

Court also issued criminal summons against Opio and Atoo after the state’s request to have them present at the next mention of the case.

Court indicated that investigations in the matter are still ongoing thus adjourning to September 28 for hearing of the bail application.