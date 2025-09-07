Two Lira students develop patient monitor system to reduce healthcare workload

Two Senior Five students, Ronny Obote and Morrish Apunyo from Mentor Secondary School in Lira City, have developed a unique patient monitoring system (PMS) to reduce the workload at health facilities.

The machine can measure temperature, monitor breathing, and detect heartbeats. It can also calculate breath per minute and analyse breath metabolism.

The device is equipped with a beeping alarm that alerts healthcare workers when a patient's condition changes.

"When the person takes more than five seconds without breathing, the machine is able to detect it and make an alarm," Obote explains. "There is a beeping alarm which is installed in the machine that alerts the people around. Then, this machine is also able to make an automatic phone call to the doctor."

In addition to the PMS, the students have developed two other devices: a syringe gun and a drip shutter. These devices aim to reduce the workload of health workers in Uganda, who are often overworked due to understaffing.

"The motivation to make all these devices came in 2023 when the Ministry of Public Service released a statement that the staffing of the healthcare sector in Uganda was standing at approximately only 40% of the recommended staffing level," Obote says.

The drip shutter allows health workers to set a patient on drip and monitor them without constant checks. When the medicine is finished, the device automatically shuts off the drip process.

"If you went into a hospital right now, I'm sure we are bound to find patients who are on drip, and these patients will be being monitored by health workers who are constantly checking on them to ensure that when their medicine gets done from the drip bottle, their blood doesn't flow back from the vein to the intravenous tube," Apunyo explains. "But our device is able to do the work for them."

The syringe gun is designed to inject medicines at a controlled rate, reducing the risk of side effects.

"There are certain medicines which, when health workers are injecting into patients, they're not supposed to be injected at once," Apunyo says. "Our machine can perform the injection while the health worker works on other patients."

The students showcased their innovations at an exhibition event at Mayor's Garden, Lira City, organized by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the Multiparty Youth Forum (MYF).

Obote and Apunyo are proud of their innovation and hope it will make a difference in the healthcare sector. However, they face a challenge: lack of funds to improve their product and start mass production.

"We need like Shs20 million that we can use to develop a final product and then maybe afterwards we may need some additional funds for scaling the production," Obote says.

Their teacher, Allan Gideon Odur, also the project patron, says the school has been struggling to support such innovations due to limited resources. Betty Amongi, the Gender minister, thanks the youth for showcasing their talents, innovation, and businesses, and encourages the government and development partners to support such talents.



