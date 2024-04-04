Two  Masaka City councilors arrested, charged with  forgery

Police in Masaka on April 3 arrested two city councilors over forgery.

The suspects include Ms Alice Nanungi, a woman councilor representing Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality and Tonny Ssempijja of Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City. Both councilors subscribe to the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

According to Southern Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, the suspects forged council minutes.

Police alleges that the suspects committed the offence on May 26 ,2023 with the help of Mr Steven Luwaga, the former clerk to Masaka City Council. Ssempijja was then serving as city speaker.

“The duo and another one still at large forged the minutes to give powers to Nanungi as the chairperson of the works committee,” Mr Kasirye said.

Meanwhile, the duo was later arraigned in court where three charges were read to them by Masaka Grade One Magistrate, Mr Daniel Bwambale.

The charges include; forgery, uttering false documents and conspiracy to commit felony.

Mr Sam Ssekyewa, the defense lawyer, asked the court to grant his clients bail.

The suspects were given a cash bail of Shs200,000 each and sureties were ordered to pay a non-cash bail of Shs100,000 each which was paid and they were consequently released .

The magistrate adjourned the matter to May 10.

Last year, thirteen out of fifteen councilors voted Mr Ssempijja out of office accusing him of inviting them for council business on short notice violating R.14(1)(a), Rules of Procedure.