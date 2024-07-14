Two mechanics killed in Masaka as lorry tyre explodes

Tragedy struck in Kijjabwemi, a suburb of Masaka City, when a lorry tyre burst claimed the lives of two mechanics on Sunday morning.

The victims, identified as Joseph Norman Abooki, 39, and Timothy Ddamulira, 15, both residents of Kijjabwemi in Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality, were fatally injured in the incident which occurred around 9 AM.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the explosion happened as one of the deceased was using a metal tool to fix a spare tyre rim at a local garage.

“They [mechanics] were wielding a metal to fix a spare tyre rim, but because it had pressure inside, it started smelling and later burst like a bomb and smashed their faces,” Mr Ronald Walukagga, an eye witness said.

The tyre that burst, resulting in the deaths of two people in Masaka City on July 14, 2024. PHOTO | GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Abooki, the owner of the garage, was reportedly instructing Ddamulira on the repair work at the time.

According to Ms Ritah Nakyeyune, another resident, the noise initially led many to fear it was a bomb blast. She noted that the mechanics had been advised to release the tyre pressure before repair, a precaution they apparently ignored.

Residents expressed shock at the incident, describing both victims as respected members of the community with no prior incidents.

Mr Richard Kalule, a resident, called for a police investigation, particularly focusing on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The tyre burst sent a loud bang that left all residents in fear. Surprisingly, the owner of the tyre took off after the incident and we ask the police to investigate him,” he said.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, confirmed that investigations are underway. "We are exploring all possibilities, but initial indications suggest the tyre's high pressure may have triggered the explosion," he stated.