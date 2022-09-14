Two men die in fight over Primary Seven girl

Two men were killed following a scuffle over a girl that each claimed was their girlfriend.

It all started when Dickson Okiror, 28, a casual labourer in in Ngora Town, allegedly found his lover (name withheld), a Primary Seven pupil, in the company of his colleague Umar Anapa, 29, at a drinking joint last Sunday.

Suspecting the two to be having an affair, the duo exchanged bitter words before Okiror reportedly descended on Anapa, raining several punches on the shocked Anapa that left him unconscious before other revellers could intervene.

Okiror fled the scene, leaving his hapless victim fighting for his life.

Anapa was rushed to Ngora Fred hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Anapa’s death angered his clansmen, who later mobilised and hunted down Okiror. They eventually found him inside his house in Ngora Town Council and reportedly beat him into coma.

He was admitted at Ngora Health Centre IV, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mr Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

“The said lover, who is said to be a minor, is on the run, but investigations are ongoing,” Mr Ageca said.

He said the deceased were friends doing the same odd jobs of loading bags at produce stores in the area.

Some sources said the two were each dating the said girl without the knowledge that the other was seeing the same girl, until the fateful day.

Mr Edward Opolot, LC2 chairperson for Osigiria Ward, Ngora Town Council, said the girl vanished from the village after the incident.

Sheikh Mohammed Opolot, who presided over the prayers during Anapa’s burial on Monday, cautioned the youth against petty fights such as this one.

“You women, don’t make it a game. If you are after love, go for one partner and make merry the way you want,” he said.