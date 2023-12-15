Two million women to benefit from Shs812.9b project 

The government's ambitious women entrepreneurs’ empowerment project codenamed Generating Growth Opportunities and Production for Women Enterprises (GROW) is expected to benefit close to two million people in a period of four years.

The Shs812.9 billion ($217 million) project, which the World Bank supports, seeks to provide women entrepreneurs with access to capital and training on business governance and financial management.

The project, implemented by the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development in partnership with Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), will enable the beneficiaries in 135 districts, 11 cities and refugee hosting districts to grow their enterprises.

The Gender Ministry has said 60,000 female-owned enterprises (including 3,000 refugee-owned businesses); 280,000 women entrepreneurs and employees (including 42,000 refugees and 14,000 host community members) will benefit.

Also, 1.6 million people, including family members, communities, suppliers, service providers, and distributors of women's enterprise products will indirectly benefit from the intervention which will expire in December 2027.

Ms Betty Amongi, the minister of Gender, said it is an excellent project which offers an integrated package of services that will be provided to female-owned enterprises, rather than interventions that come in isolation.

“I am thrilled that the project specifically focuses on enabling the female-owned enterprises to grow and transition to the next level of the business cycle,” the minister told leaders from northern Uganda during the project sensitization meeting at Northern Gateway Hotel, Kamdini Town Council in Oyam District on Friday.

“I note that the interventions under the GROW project are responding to the many challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, ranging from social, economic and psychological, including lack of networks, capital shortage and low capacity to expand and grow their businesses,” she added.

Ms Stella Adero, the Dokolo women's council chairperson, said: “Emyooga came, we were involved but later abandoned. The Parish Development Model came, and the same thing happened. Let me hope this one will not be like that.”

Apac Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Betty Engola, noted that sustaining a livelihood for women is very hard.

“Of course in the north, we have had so many programmes all these years. We come, we sit, we interact and we commit but very little I achieved. So, we are also saying, will this GROW project make an impact on the women they are targeting?” she queried.

Ms Betty Aol Ochan, the Gulu City Woman MP remarked: “There are already many projects targeting refugees. Why are we considering them again [under the GROW project]?”

The Minister of Gender, however, poured cold water on all the concerns raised by the local leaders from northern Uganda.