Two more suspects arrested in Dr Abiriga’s murder

Two more suspects have been arrested over the murder of the Masindi District Health Officer, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to three, police have revealed.

Dr Jino Abiriga, 58, and a resident of Chijura Cell, Central Division in Masindi Municipality, was killed on January 7 and his body was dumped 50 metres from his home.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, confirmed the arrest of the deceased’s wife and a 36-year-old builder and a 34-year-old carpenter. Both suspects were residents of Bukwo District.

“Last week, our directorate of Criminal Investigative Department (CID) in coordination with Elgon Region, Sipi Region Albertine Region and Masindi police together with Flying Squad have in custody the second and third suspects who were hired by [Dr Abiriga’s wife], to murder Dr Abiriga,” Mr Enanga told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

He said preliminary reports indicate that the couple started staying together in 2019. They had a nine-month-old baby after the loss of their firstborn child and a miscarriage of twins.

“The plot to murder the deceased started after… [Dr Abiriga’s wife] learnt that her husband had a relationship with a lady in Masindi District. So she first hatched a plot to kill this supposed lover of her husband, she set fire to this lady’s house but that didn’t kill her. In the second attempt she hired [a carpenter] at a cost of Shs2.5m to kill her co-wife but the murder plot also failed after the victim failed to appear at the location they expected her to be,” Mr Enanga.

According to police, after the failed attempts, the key suspect plotted for her husband’s murder.

“On January 6, the suspects left Bukwo for Masindi after she put much pressure on them and they came and accomplished their mission. In the night, she alerted the suspects that the husband was deep asleep so they found the gate open and she led them into the bedroom, they used the hand-hoe sticks to hit the victim on the head, dragged the body to the door and slit his throat,” Mr Enanga said.