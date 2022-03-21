Two more West Nile schools closed as student strikes take toll

At least two more schools have been closed indefinitely and three others seriously affected as sporadic student-strikes extended through Saturday and Sunday in Uganda's West Nile region.

In Koboko District, students of Nyarilo secondary School on Saturday night went on a rampage, destroying school property worth millions of shillings.

The rowdy students destroyed the fence, windows and door glasses, latrine and computers, broke food stores and reportedly looted some property.

As of Monday afternoon, the school had been temporarily closed and students sent home to “pave way for the next course of action.”

The head teacher of the school, Mr Yahaya Atibuni, said the strike was triggered by some students missing supper on Saturday after they had sneaked out to cheer the institution in a national championship qualifier football match.

"As the competitions went on in Abuku sub-county, some of the arrogant students continued to sneak for the ball games without the consent of the school administration. Chaos started when the students, some of them already drunk, came back from the ball games at around 8.30pm," he said.

Meanwhile, on the same night, students of Padrombo Seed secondary School in Koboko District also staged protests but didn't destroy any school property.

West Nile regional police spokesperson Ms Josephine Angucia said the unruly learners waylaid, robbed and beat up several people in the proximity of the school until police rescued the situation.

"Strikes are very barbaric and they worsen existing problems of the school. The burden of the damages caused will rest on the students and the parents so whether the reasons for the strikes are genuine, strikes are not accepted which vice the stakeholders must address," she said.

Police informed that some arrests have been made following the strikes in the two schools further warning that more will be effected as investigations proceed.

Goat meat strike

In Yumbe District, students of Midigo Seed Secondary School also rioted on Sunday night over goat meat.

"It so happened that the goat for Nyerere house died but Mandela House roasted their goat on Sunday whichpained Nyerere house after the inter-dormitory competition,” Mr Moses Adrole, the deputy head teacher said.

He added: “Although the school administration promised to buy another goat for them since Easter season was approaching but the students became unruly and wanted to eat the Mandela House’s goat meat.”

Fire set up by students on the library was quickly extinguished.