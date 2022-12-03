Two motorcyclists killed, dumped in Busia forest

A police inquest is underway into the death of two motorcyclists whose bodies were on Friday discovered in Busitema Forest, Busia District in eastern Uganda.

Mr Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi Region Police Publicist, identified the deceased as Richard Okumu, 30, a resident of Habuleke Village in Busitema Sub-county, and Jackson Musana, 23, a resident of Muwayo in Bugiri District.

“The assailants must have taken advantage of the isolated area along Habuleke Road to waylay their victims, execute their crime and flee with their motorcycles,” Mugwe said in a brief phone call at the weekend.

Mr Alfred Wabwire, the Habuleke Parish LC2 chairman, said he received information about the murder shortly after he had left his garden at 10am on Friday.

According to Mr Wabwire, each of the victims had several deep cuts on the head, while one suffered a broken leg and wounds on the hand, suggesting that he tried to fight his assailant(s).

According to relatives and friends, the duo, who had been operating at Busitema checkpoint, went missing on November 29.

Mr Fred Wanjala, a colleague, said he last saw one of the victims on that day taking rice to a mill at Muwayo Trading Center in Bugiri District and was never seen alive again.

Ms Sylvia Ajambo, a mother to Mr Musana, said she last saw her son on November 28 and since then, several attempts to reach him have been futile as his phones were switched off.

Ms Vincent Omekula, an uncle to Okumu, said he last saw his nephew at around 8pm on November 29.

“He brought the rice I had sent him to the mill at Muwayo Trading Centre, I gave him some money and he left at around 8pm for his home,” he said.