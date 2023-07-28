Two mountain gorillas give birth at Bwindi

The officials of the Uganda Wildlife Authority and a section of stakeholders in the tourism industry are celebrating the birth of two mountain gorillas at Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

The tourism stakeholders say that the multiplication of mountain gorillas in Uganda strengthens the tourism industry.

The acting warden for the Bwindi Mgahinga conservation area, Mr Dickson Katana, announced the news of the newborns on Thursday saying: “The birth of the mountain gorillas was registered among the Rushegura group in the Buhoma area in Kanungu district where Kibande gave birth to a bouncing baby on Wednesday. The second birth was registered among the Mukiza family in the Ruhija area in Rubanda District where Mugyenyi also gave birth to a bouncing baby on the same day. The sex of the babies is not yet established because the mothers are still carefully protecting them.”

Mr Katana added that with the new births registered, the members of the Kibande group have now increased to 17 while those of Mukiza have increased to 20.

He attributed the gorilla multiplication in the Bwindi Mgahinga conservation area to modern conservation methods that save them from being stressed by tourists and ensure that they remain healthy in their habitat.

“Because of limited interaction with the people during the Covid-19 lockdown, we recorded 22 births of mountain gorillas in Bwindi and Mgahinga conservation area. The total population of the mountain gorillas in this area is now about 500, which is slightly more than half of the total population in the whole world,” Mr Katana said.