Two mourners killed in hit-and-run on Sembabule- Masaka road

Two people died Wednesday after a motorcycle they were riding on to attend a colleague’s burial ceremony collided with a speeding truck at Lwemirondo Village along the newly tarmacked Sembabule-Bukomansimbi- Masaka road.

The 5:30pm road crash which left another person seriously hurt claimed the lives of Steven Muzungu and a one Ndizire – both residents of Kyeera Sub County in Sembabule District.

The survivor, a boy was standing on the roadside when he got knocked by the truck whose driver is currently on the run.

Muzungu and Ndizire were travelling to Kikoma Village to attend the burial ceremony of one of their friends, Emmanuel Kigonya who’s said to have died of poison.

Eyewitness said the speeding truck crashed the motorcycle as the driver attempted to dodge a cow which was crossing the road.

Sembabule District Chairperson, Mr Patrick Nkalubo who was one of the first responders condemned truck drivers who reportedly chauffeur under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cautioned road users on adherence to road safety rules and regulations.