Two murdered in separate incidents in Jinja

Police in Jinja Northern Division have launched investigations into two separate murder incidents that occurred on the night of October 14, claiming two lives.

The first incident occurred in Lwanda Ward, where Nusula Nakaziba, a mobile money agent, was hit with a hammer while returning home with her daughter.

The attackers targeted her bag which contained money, but the daughter managed to escape and alerted locals. By the time they arrived, Nakaziba had succumbed to her injuries.

In the second incident, Fred Itwalume, a security guard at Mafubira Rural Cooperative SACCO, was found dead in Nakabango Ward. He had been hacked on the head with a hoe, and four motorcycles were also reported missing from the SACCO premises under his custody.

Police deployed a sniffer dog to assist with the investigation, which led to a residence in Lwanda village. The dog's behavior suggested that one of the suspects might be hiding in the house, prompting a violent reaction from the community. Locals pelted the house with stones, broke windows, and looted property.

Mr Dan Mulangira, a Nakabango resident, expressed frustration over the death of the security guard, describing him as a law-abiding citizen.

"We're tired of these incidents. We need justice," he said.

In protest, residents blocked the Kamuli-Jinja highway using timber and furniture taken from Grace's Furniture Workshop, which they accused of harbouring criminal elements.

Police intervened, but the situation escalated, with some residents setting fire to parts of the workshop while others looted timber and furniture.

Mr Hamisi Kiganira, Jinja Northern Division Deputy RCC, condemned the incidents, blaming them on rising youth unemployment and indiscipline in the community.

"It's alarming that many of our youth have turned to crime. They don't want to work; instead, they spend their days betting and later resort to robbing and even murdering innocent people," he said.

He added that security forces have launched regular patrols in the area to restore calm and prevent further violence.



