Two Nakasongola Army School teachers detained over student assault

Authorities at the Nakasongola UPDF barracks have detained two secondary school teachers for interrogation over alleged brutal assault of a Senior One student, leading to grievous bodily harm.

The teachers are both attached to the Nakasongola Army Secondary school located within the Nakasongola UPDF Air Defense Cantonment in Nakasongola District.

The suspects are Corporal Jackson Bitaryebwa and Private Enoch Tindimwebwa, UPDF authorities disclosed.

“We have two people detained for interrogation in connection with the alleged assault case of a student at Nakasongola Army Secondary school. The suspects are detained at Nakasongola Army Barracks,” spokesperson for UPDF’s Nakasongola Cantonment Capt Favourite Rugumayo said in a brief statement on Thursday.

While circumstances under which the senior one student was assaulted at school are still scanty, army authorities indicate that culprits are likely to face disciplinary action upon confirmation of their involvement in the assault case.

“The intelligence department is doing its work and the truth will guide if the suspects will appear before the Unit disciplinary Court or not,” Rugumayo revealed.

Government declared corporal punishment illegal in Uganda but cases of learner assault by teachers keep surfacing in different schools in the Country.

In March 2023, Mutorole Primary School P3 pupil Dan Gasore reportedly died after he was allegedly beaten by runaway teacher Pascal Hakizimana.

