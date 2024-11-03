Two NMG journalists scoop Intellectual Property awards 

Journalists have been hailed for their remarkable efforts of using their voices and skills to expand awareness and deepen understanding, transparency and innovation of intellectual property (IP) across Africa.

This was at the inaugural African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) IP Journalists Awards held in Lesotho over the weekend. Gosego Motsumi from Botswana scooped the number one spot while Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda journalists, Bamuturaki Musinguzi and Sinda Matiko from Kenya were awarded for emerging second and third respectively.

Musinguzi says, “I honoured to be part of the winners of the inaugural edition. I hope these awards will go a long way to improve the uptake and reporting on IP in Africa.” Musinguzi’s winning articles are, ‘What Koshens’ copyright infringement victory means’ and ‘Standoff over royalties paralyses Uganda arts’ that were published in this newspaper on” Sept. 9, 2023 and April 8, 2023 respectively.

Matiko’s articles titled, ‘Content Creation Minting cash on intellectual property rights tightrope’ and ‘Artistes now minting cash from copyright and patent violations’ earned him the award while Motsumi’s winning articles are ‘Botswana Women are making strides in the Intellectual Property Sphere’ and ‘Botswana IP Status: Immense Growth but Weak in Commercialisation’.

The overall winner receives US$3, 000, the second winner US$2, 000 and third winner US$1, 000. The ARIPO IP Journalists Award seeks to recognise and reward excellence in journalism that enhances public awareness and understanding of intellectual property (IP) rights across the 22 ARIPO Member States.

Motsumi, a reporter with the Botswana Gazette says it's an honour and privilege to win the first prize award, adding, “Winning is an affirmation that my work is reaching and teaching the masses across nations about Intellectual Property which is currently under-reported.”

Matiko, an IP & Lifestyle Journalist at NMG is deeply overwhelmed with emotions.

“This is not something I expected because IP is not a topic you often come across in the news. For ARIPO and AFRIPI to come up with this project to recognise our efforts in IP reporting in AFRICA does mean a lot. This is now a challenge to do better" Sinda Matiko IP & Lifestyle Journalist NMG,” he explains.

ARIPO Director General, Bemanya Twebaze says the entries submitted displayed impressive talent, professionalism, and dedication to IP awareness. Out of 21 entries from nine different member states, there was a remarkable diversity of perspectives and approaches.

He explains, “Our selection committee, comprising five ARIPO staff members and a representative from AfrIPI, devoted themselves to evaluating each entry on relevance, media reach, innovation, creativity, and journalistic quality. For transparency and fairness, a fifth committee member served in an audit capacity throughout the process.”

After a thorough review, three finalists emerged, demonstrating the high standards through their excellence in IP reporting. Twebaze expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “This competition underscores the growing impact of IP awareness and the transformative role of journalism in making it accessible and relevant. I extend my gratitude to every journalist who participated and the IP Offices whose support made this initiative possible. Together, let us continue to elevate the voices that promote IP awareness, support innovation, and inspire progress across Africa.”