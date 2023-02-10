Two NMS staff die in road crash en route to deliver drugs

Two staff members of National Medical Stores (NMS) died Friday in a road crash in Loro, along Lira-Kamdini highway.

Police identified the victims as Alex Muzora, 40, a driver, and Caro Ainembabazi, 28.

"It's alleged that the vehicle registration bumber UBJ 625X Fuso Box body which belongs to National Medical Stores and being driven by Muzora and another staff --Caro-- were coming from Entebbe loaded with government drugs to be delivered to Otuke District," Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson said in a statement.

However, on reaching Loro at around 6:30am, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst.



"Report reached police in Oyam District and immediately a team of police officers led by the District Police Commander rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident," Mr Okema added.

The deceased's bodies were conveyed to Anyeke Health Centre IV, Oyam District, pending postmortem examination while the wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Loro Police Station.

Mr Okema said the regional manager of National Medical Stores for northern Uganda, Mr Rogers Ochan, was informed about the crash.