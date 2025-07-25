Two NRM officials held over vote tampering in Jinja

Two election officials from Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have been arrested for allegedly manipulating results in the party’s primary election for Jinja District Chairperson, police confirmed on Friday.

The suspects, Paddy Balaba, the registrar for Buwenge Sub-county, and Isabirye Twaha, registrar for Butagaya Sub-county, were taken into custody following allegations of altering vote totals in favour of Mr Abudalah Suuta, a challenger to the incumbent, Moses Batalwa.

According to preliminary police findings, the two officials are accused of inflating vote figures that did not correspond with the official NRM register, commonly known as the "yellow book".

The manipulation, which was reportedly aimed at boosting Suuta’s tally, triggered complaints from Batalwa's campaign team.

Following a recount and review, the NRM electoral commission declared Batalwa winner of the closely watched district contest, securing 49,515 votes (64.9%) against Suuta’s 26,696 (35.1%).

James Mubi, the police spokesperson for Kiira Region, confirmed the arrests.

“It is true police have arrested registrars over alleged electoral malpractices which are against the election rules,” Mubi said in a statement.

NRM’s Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi, who had camped in the Busoga sub-region to monitor the primaries, warned party officials against tampering with election outcomes.

“Anyone found inflating results will face the law,” he said, emphasizing that most of the reported alterations occur at the village level rather than the tally centres.

Dr Odoi reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy and urged electoral officials to maintain integrity during all stages of the voting process.

“We will not tolerate cheating or dishonesty where service is expected to be offered to the people,” he said.

The arrests come amid a wider spotlight on electoral integrity following a chaotic round of NRM primaries in several districts, marred by accusations of violence, voter bribery, and fraud.

The suspects remain in police custody pending further investigation.