Two Ntungamo officials arrested over PDM funds

Police in Ntungamo District are holding two officials on allegations of misallocating Parish Development Model (DPM) money.

The District Commercial Officer, Mr Seth Niwagaba and the Community Development Officer, Mr Isaac Arinaitwe are currently being held at Ntungamo Central Police Station for allegedly creating ghost PDM Sacco.

The suspects were picked up on Wednesday night on the orders of Ms Joveline Kalisa, the Deputy National Coordinator of the PDM following the complaints lodged against the suspects.

Ms Adrine Tushabe, a lady councillor for Kibatsi sub-county and Rwamabondo town council, says the suspects connived to add eight ghost names to the Rukarango parish Sacco in order to embezzle Shs8m.

“We reported the matter to RDC and LCV chairperson but no action was taken. So, we keep complaining until the matter reached the national level and it is good that the suspects have finally been arrested,” she noted.

The Ntungamo District coordinator for Operation Wealth Creation Brig Gen John Tumwebaze said: “When went to train members of Rukarango parish Sacco, they told us that there were alien names in their group. I personally talked to Mr Arinaitwe but he never gave me clear answers, so let them suffer the consequences.”

He identified the alien names as; Moses Gumisiriza, Andrew Mugabe, Fausta Kyomugasho, Alex Nsiimenta, Nicholas Tugarema, Amon Atukwatiriire, Ruth Tumwebaze and Modern Ayebazibwe.