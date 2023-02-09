Two P.7 pupils knocked dead in separate crashes

Two Primary Seven pupils were yesterday knocked dead in separate car accidents in Buikwe and Mukono districts.

The victims are Alice Sheila Namwanje, 12, a pupil at Naluse Primary School in Mukono Central Division, Mukono Municipality; and Aine Kyeyune, a pupil of Nakidokolo Primary School, Namagoma in Luwero District.

Namwanje was knocked dead by a speeding vehicle at Butebe Village in Mukono Municipality on Kampala-Jinja highway, which also left four others seriously injured.

The driver of the killer double cabin pick-up truck, Registration Number UBK 108P, took off immediately.

Those injured are Jennifer Namatovu,12, a pupil at the same school; Diana Namulindwa, a student at Bishop Senior Secondary School; Mr Paul Kalyango, a teacher at Naggalama Girls Secondary School, and an unidentified boda boda rider.

Mpiima Mwesigwa, a witness, said vehicles from either side of the highway had stopped to allow the pupils cross, but the driver of the speeding pickup overtook other vehicles and knocked the minor.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said they were hunting for the driver.

Police in Buikwe District also arrested a driver who is said to have knocked dead 13-year-old Kyeyune on Nyenga-Kisoga-Katosi road.

Kyeyune was killed while crossing the busy highway, Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, said.

“It’s alleged that the deceased crossed the main road without being on the lookout for other road users and was fatally knocked,” said Ms Butoto.

She added that the driver of the killer vehicle, a resident of Najjera in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, was arrested and detained at Kisoga Police Station.

Ms Butoto appealed to parents and the public to avoid sending children to cross busy highways and roads alone.

Mr Muhammed Mayanja, an uncle of the deceased, in a brief telephone call, said Kyeyune had come to spend the long holiday with the grandfather in Mulajje Village, Nkokonjeru Town Council in Buikwe District, and was scheduled to report to school today

“He was knocked while going to get a haircut so that tomorrow (today), I would take him back to start school in Luweero where his mother is,” Mr Mayanja said.