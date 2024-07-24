Two Pakwach District officials arrested over Shs200m fraud

Two Pakwach district officials, a sub-county chief and accountant, have been arrested for allegedly mismanaging Shs200 million meant for community development projects.

Resident District Commissioner, Mr Paul Eseru confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, saying they were arrested following a tip-off by concerned locals.

"We shall ensure officers involved in mismanaging the money face the law without compromise. The communities cannot be deprived of services by a few individuals," he said.

The funds, part of the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), were meant for rehabilitating community boreholes, procuring school desks, renovating classroom blocks, and maintaining community access roads.

Chief Administrative Officer Moses Dalili said the officers failed to account for Shs200 million that was part of Shs400 million meant for the projects, prompting a special audit and their subsequent arrest.

Dalili warned his officers against dishonesty in handling public funds, saying, "It's the first time my officers are being arrested on allegations of theft of public funds."

Community member Muzamil Ogentho lamented that corruption affects service delivery, saying, "We can't access marketplaces due to poor road networks, yet funds meant to improve services are being mismanaged."