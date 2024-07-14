Two passengers burnt to death in Mbale-bound taxi

Two passengers tragically lost their lives on Sunday evening when a Mbale-bound taxi caught fire shortly after departing from Jinja City taxi park.

The taxi, registered as UBA 463V and carrying approximately 12 passengers, caught fire near the junction of Clive Road East and Iganga Road, just moments after departure.

Mr James Okello, an eyewitness, said the taxi passed him at around 4:45pm while moving in an “erratic way”, with its engine sounding “abnormal”.

According to Mr Okello, barely 30 seconds later, the taxi stopped, and the driver alighted from it as it was engulfed in flames. “People tried to rescue some of the passengers, but unfortunately, two people died on the spot,” he said.

Alidina Road LC1 chairman, Mr Vine Ssemaganda, termed the incident "unfortunate" and criticized the driver for reportedly fleeing the scene without allowing passengers to exit, unaware of the vehicle's mechanical issues.

Mr Muzamil Mugodha, a boda boda rider, however, leapt to the driver’s defense, saying sometimes, car owners are informed that their vehicles are in a bad condition, but fail to service them.

Bystanders and the Police fire brigade, led by District Police Commander Mr Innocent Mubangizi, responded swiftly. Detectives are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Mr Mubangizi, however, declined to talk to the press.