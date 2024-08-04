Two people killed in Mityana road crash

Two people have been confirmed dead and three others injured in a road accident involving a pick-up truck and a lorry on the Mityana-Mubende road on Saturday.

According to Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Ms. Rachael Kawala, the accident involved a double-cabin pick-up truck (Reg. No. UBM 496X) and a lorry (Reg. No. UAQ 005Z) at Kikumbi village, Mityana Municipality, in Mityana District. The crash occurred at 6:00 PM, claiming one life on the spot, while the second victim died shortly after arriving at Mityana Hospital.

“Police preliminary investigations point to reckless driving by the Taata Lorry driver. Two people have so far been confirmed dead as a result of the accident. The second victim of the accident was among the three injured that had been transferred to Mityana Hospital,” she said on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the police had not yet identified the deceased, but their bodies were at the Mityana Hospital mortuary, Ms Kawala confirmed.

Eyewitnesses at the scene claim that the speeding lorry, which was carrying logs from Mityana Town towards Mubende, lost control and collided with the pick-up truck that had stopped at the Lukumbi junction.

“The driver of the lorry failed to brake after encountering another vehicle crossing the junction. He rammed into the double-cabin pick-up after losing control of the lorry,” an eyewitness named Sendi Isma revealed in an interview.

Residents report that the road junction at Kikumbi has become a black spot, registering several accidents in less than eight months. They noted that road users are often impatient and drive recklessly. The residents urged the traffic police and the Ministry of Works to find a solution to prevent further accidents in the Kikumbi area.