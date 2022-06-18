Two perish in Kayunga road crash

Two vendors riding on a tricycle commonly known as Tukutuku motorcycle died Saturday in a road crash at Kisaaba along the Busaana-Kayunga road.

The deceased's names a d their place of residence were not readily available by the time of filing this story.

Police said the duo who were riding on the tricycle registration number UFG 800Y were knocked by a speeding commuter taxi registration number UBD 249 H as they tried to branch off the road to a nearby shop to sell their merchandise. The taxi en route from Kampala was destined for Kamuli District. Some of the occupants in the taxi got minor injuries.

According to an eyewitness, the rider of the tricycle was to blame for road crash as he reportedly confused the taxi driver by first turning on the left but suddenly seemed to have changed his mind and turned right.

“The driver of the taxi tried to save them but failed to brake,” the eyewitness said.

Police took the bodies to Kayunga hospital mortuary as they investigate the cause of the road crash.

The Busaana-Kayunga road has become prone to road crashes ever since it was tarmacked recently, with motorists driving recklessly.

