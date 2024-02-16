Two perish in Kwania accident

Two people have died and two others were severely injured in a road crash along the Apac-Lira road in Kwania District.

The incident occurred at Alebe village, Aboko Parish in Aduku sub-county at around 5am Friday.

The ill-fated Fuso truck which was loaded with sacks of maize grains heading to Lira City lost control and veered off the road and overturned, killing two on spot.

Eyewitnesses said there were nine passengers on board and five survived without any injury while two got injured and two others died.

The deceased have been identified as Fred Hakiza, 33, a resident of Lira City, and Walter Omara, 27, a resident of Nambyeso sub-county in Kwania District.

The casualties were rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

The bodies were taken to Apac Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the ill-fated vehicle was towed to Kwania Central Police Station.

Mr Jasper Alado, one of the survivors, said the vehicle experienced a mechanical breakdown while on a high speed and veered off the road.

North Kyoga Region Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident, saying they are now investigating the cause of this accident.