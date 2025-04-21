Two perish in Mubende- Kyegegwa road crash
What you need to know:
The accident involving a bus belonging to Pokopoko coaches Ltd occurred on Easter Sunday after one of its tyres burst
Two people have been confirmed dead in a single crash involving an Isuzu bus, registration number UBR 796N, belonging to Pokopoko Company.
According to a statement released by SP Michael Kananura, the Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, the crash occurred on April 20, 2025, at around 2:20pm at Biwanga village on the Mubende-Kyegegwa highway.
"The incident claimed the lives of two passengers: one adult female and a juvenile female. Additionally, 12 others sustained injuries and were rushed to Mubende Regional Referral hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, " SP Kananura’s Monday statement read in parts.
He explained that preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst, causing the bus to veer off the road and overturn.
He urged motorists to prioritize vehicle safety before embarking on their journeys.
"Regularly check tyre condition and ensure that they are within the recommended expiry dates. This can significantly enhance safety on the roads'" SP Kananura advised.