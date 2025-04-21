Two perish in Mubende- Kyegegwa road crash 

Two people have been confirmed dead in a single crash involving an Isuzu bus, registration number UBR 796N, belonging to Pokopoko Company.

According to a statement released by SP Michael Kananura, the Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, the crash occurred on April 20, 2025, at around 2:20pm at Biwanga village on the Mubende-Kyegegwa highway.

"The incident claimed the lives of two passengers: one adult female and a juvenile female. Additionally, 12 others sustained injuries and were rushed to Mubende Regional Referral hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, " SP Kananura’s Monday statement read in parts.

He explained that preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst, causing the bus to veer off the road and overturn.

He urged motorists to prioritize vehicle safety before embarking on their journeys.