Two persons of interest held over Entebbe couple killing

Police are holding two people of interest to help them in the investigation of the murder of a retired couple in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.

David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife, Florence Mutaaga, 62, were killed at their home in Lugonjo, Nakiwogo Division on July 7. One of the held persons was taken back to the crime scene by security personnel and spent several hours in the house. Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said the persons are being held to help speed up the investigations.

“At the moment, it would be too premature to call them suspects because the investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The Mutaagas had recently returned to Uganda after living in Switzerland for more than 30 years and settled in their new home. Their children, Isabel Najitta Mutaaga and Mark Ernest Kabenge Mutaaga, have declined to return to the country until their parents’ killer (s) is arrested for fear of their safety. On July 7, the Mutaagas were stabbed to death by a suspect, who was captured on CCTV cameras at the home. The masked suspect’s voice was also recorded.

Police later released the suspect’s image and voice before issuing a Shs50m bounty to anyone with information to help them find the killer(s).

A security source told Monitor that the persons were picked up on Sunday evening by the Police Flying Squad Unit and transported to Entebbe Police Station.

Yesterday, they were taken to a residence in Lugonjo-Nakiwogo, about two and a half kilometres from the late couple’s home. Police cordoned off the area, and an examination was carried out.

Monitor was unable to establish what the detectives recovered from the house. The neighbours were also tight-lipped about the search. Earlier, President Museveni said the security agencies had made significant progress in finding the suspects behind the murder.