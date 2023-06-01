Two pilgrims knocked dead along Kampala-Masaka Highway

At least two pilgrims were knocked dead overnight Thursday along the Kampala-Masaka Highway, police have said.

Oliver Nabakooza and Specioza Nambi, both from Makondo Parish in Masaka Diocese were reportedly knocked by a bus at around 3am around St Lawrence Nakati.

“It is alleged that the driver of the Isuzu bus, while traveling from the Nsangi direction on a slope, lost control of the vehicle, veering from his lane and tragically knocking the two pilgrims,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigire explained.

The pilgrims were trekking to Kampala ahead of the annual June 3 Martyrs Day.

According to police, the killer bus was still at the accident scene by press time with efforts underway to arrest its runaway driver.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Kyengera Police Station swiftly responded to the scene of the accident, accompanied by officers from the Nsangi Police Station and the Traffic Team from Kyengera,” ASP Owoyesigire noted.

“The necessary protocols were immediately set in motion. The bodies of the deceased were respectfully taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examinations,” he added.

SEE PICTORIAL: Inside the night life of Martyrs Day pilgrims at Namugongo

Police further assured the affected families that every effort will be made to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.

“We will work tirelessly to uncover the facts, determine the cause, and ensure that justice is served,” police emphasized.

Police have urged road users “to exercise extreme caution and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.”

“We also appeal to the public to support and offer solace to the affected families during this incredibly challenging time,” ASP Owoyesigire said on Thursday.