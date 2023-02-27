Two police officers arrested after 11 suspects escape in Dokolo

Two police officers have been arrested following the escape of 11 suspects from lawful custody at Dokolo Central Police Station.

It is alleged that on February 23, 2023, at an unknown time in the night, the 11 suspects escaped from heavily guarded cells at the police station in Dokolo District.

Out of the 11 escapees, nine were pending in court and two were still under investigations.

The escapees include Raymond Ojok who faces charges of theft, Innocent Owiny (burglary and theft), Allan Adep (burglary and theft), Daniel Okwir (assault), Ivan Epong (theft of Shs1.2million), Michael Eboga (going armed in public), and Oscar Ebwor (malicious damage, criminal trespass and assault).

Others are Aron Oryee Aron and Patrick Ekadu, who all face charges of defilement, Ronald Okodi (being in possession of dangerous weapons and Isaac Okello (theft).

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema who is the North Kyoga region police spokesperson confirmed that “a case of escape from lawful custody has been registered at Dokolo Central Police Station under CRB 138/2023.”

In a press statement, Mr Okema said it was established that the doors to the cell were not tempered with.

“Rather, the suspects exited the cells by cutting one of the iron bars on the ventilators,” he explained to journalists.

He said two officers who were deployed for night duty as cell guards have all been arrested on charges of neglect of duty.