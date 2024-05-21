Two police officers arrested over murder

Police in Kabale District have arrested two of their own on allegations of murdering a local resident.

The Kigezi regional police spokesman Mr Elly Maate confirmed the arrest of Sgt John Tumwesigye, the officer in charge of Nyanja police post and his junior PC James Owomuhangi.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the duo while on an early morning patrol on Tuesday, shot and killed Chris Twinomujuni, a resident of Rujongoma village in Kaharo sub-county, Kabale District.

“While on an early morning patrol on Tuesday at Nyanja trading centre at around 3AM, the accused police officers encountered a group of individuals drinking alcohol and smoking bangi. A scuffle broke out, and Sgt Tumwesigye fired shots to disperse the crowd. A stray bullet hit Twinomujuni in the leg, causing him to bleed to death. The police apprehended three suspects, while others escaped,” Mr Maate said.

He clarified that the police officers and the suspected criminals were arrested to assist in investigating the case.

Ms Anah Twebaze and Jonan Kamuntu, both relatives to the deceased, asked the government to incur all burial expenses and later take care of the financial needs of the deceased’s family members.

“The deceased has been the sole breadwinner for his family and now that his life has been terminated by a government worker, the government should take care of all the financial needs of his wife and his two children,” they said.

The former LCIII chairman for Kaharo Sub County in Kabale District, Mr Dustan Muhereza said that the deceased has been a humble and hardworking local resident that earned some good money from farming.