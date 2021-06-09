Two police officers arrested over negligence after thugs raid Budaka EC offices

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Suspected thugs broke-into the highly guarded Electoral Commission [EC] offices in Budaka District and walked away with valuables worth millions.

North Bukedi sub-region Police spokesperson, Mr Clement Lebbo confirmed the June 7 night incident.

“Police have embarked on a serious manhunt for those thugs as we investigate the circumstances under which these offices were broken into yet security is in place. This could have been an inside move by the same employees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in the same district are holding two of their senior officers over negligence of duty that could have aided in the crime execution.

According to Police, the two officers identified as No 57364 PC and a Sergeant No 44813- are being detained at Budaka Central police station pending investigations.

The enforcement officers had been deployed last Friday to guard the premises but under unclear circumstances, the offices were broken into and properties worth millions robbed.



Budaka district returning officer, Ms Norah Lunyolo, said: ‘‘Thugs made off with two solar batteries and a kettle together along with other valuable documents.’’

Ms. Lunyolo said the theft will subject the offices to a major power outage until they obtain other solar batteries.

“Thugs ransacked several offices and moved out with vital documents and solar powered batteries before they managed to escape,” she said.

Budaka RDC who doubles as the security team chairperson, Mr Tom Chesol told Daily Monitor that he anticipates a core investigation.



“These recurring incidents must be a planned move and there could be foul play but I hope police will come to the bottom of the matter,” Mr Chesol said.



Background

In 2019, unidentified people [allegedly thugs] accessed the district vehicle yard and vandalized several vehicles and also stole brand new batteries worth Shs8million.

A very similar incident had occurred three years earlier.