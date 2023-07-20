Two police officers charged over improperly impounding vehicle

Two police officers, attached to the ‘’999’’ response system, have been charged with discreditable conduct in the Police disciplinary court, over unlawfully impounding vehicles.

Sgt Lokomol Joseph, and Sgt Mutenya Joseph, are accused of allegedly helping staff of Platinum Finance Services to attach a motor vehicle, a Hiace Drone that was parked at Mamu Garage, over an unpaid debt from its owner.

SCP Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said the incident took place on July 4, at around 10am, and without the officers seeking clearance from the commander 999 systems or the Police controller.

“They abused their authority, by helping to unlawfully impound a motor vehicle from a garage, without a court order. We strongly condemn such acts of impurity in the Force. As an organization, we expect high levels of discipline and professionalism, from every Police officer. We continue to be transparent with our actions to the Public, whom we protect and serve,” he said in a statement.

Upon conviction, the disciplinary charge attracts punishment under the Police code of conduct, which ranges from a reprimand to dismissal from the Force.

“Therefore, all officers who chose to act in such a discreditable manner will definitely find no place in the Uganda Police Force,” SCP Enanga added.