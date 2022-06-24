Two policemen arrested after 10 suspects escape in Rukungiri

Police in Rukungiri District have arrested two of their own over absenteeism from duty that aided escape of at least 10 suspects at the area central police station.

The officers turned suspects include counter in charge Boniface Muhozi and cell or station guard PC Wilson Masereka.

According to Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate, the two “were not on duty for unknown reasons as suspects tricked another cell guard to escape.”

“It's alleged that on Friday at around 04:28am, suspects in male cells at Rukungiri Central Police Station raised alarm claiming one of them had collapsed and needed urgent attention,” police narrated.

“The male cells guard SPC Christopher Mujurizi, unaware of the trick opened the cells to check and the suspects suddenly pushed him and dashed out of the cell as they ran towards the police in charge’s office door,” Mr Maate explained.

Police say the suspects that escaped towards Rukungiri Town include capital offenders.

"One is faced with aggravated defilement, one accused of causing death by rash, 4-facing theft charges, three held over threatening violence and one accused of assault."

“The policemen including the third one still at large, PC Reuben Tumwesigye, have been charged with absenteeism from the station without official leave,” Mr Maate confirmed June 24.

Police are now asking locals to report the suspects “to be charged accordingly.”

“A case of escaping from lawful custody has been recorded at Rukungiri CPS,”Mr Maate said.