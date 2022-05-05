Two policemen held for beating suspect into coma

Two policemen attached to Dabani Police Post in Busia District are being held over allegations of torturing a suspect.

The duo was on Wednesday arrested on the orders of the Busia District Police Commander, Mr Didas Byaruhanga, after they reportedly beat a 35-year-old man into a coma.

“None of us was there but we were told that the suspect engaged the policemen in a fight as he resisted arrest and in the process, he and the officers sustained injuries,” Mr Byaruhanga said of the incident that occurred Monday evening.

Justifying the policemen’s arrest, Mr Byaruhanga said: “We are custodians of the law and cannot be involved in torturing the very people we are supposed to be protecting.”

Mr Aggrey Mangeni, a family member, said the suspect had been accused of raping a woman who worked as an attendant at a restaurant operated by his [suspect] wife.

He, however, blamed the police for acting violently; saying there was no justification for the torture, regardless of the crime committed.

Ms Emily Akumu, the suspect’s wife said three policemen, including two who were brandishing an AK47 assault rifle and pistol, stormed their home before 6pm and arrested her husband, triggering the scuffle.

According to Ms Akumu, the policemen kicked and gun butted her husband severally in an attempt to subdue him. “I witnessed him being kicked and gun butted by the officers and my pleas to them to spare him fell on deaf ears.”

Ms Akumu, who is nursing her battered husband, added that Police then handcuffed their motionless victim and placed him at the back of a squad car.

Allegations

Ms Akumu said she was not aware of the allegations against her husband, explaining that the said rape victim had left home early on Monday, claiming she was going to deliver food to a customer, only to return later in the evening with policemen.

“The girl [alleged rape victim] works at my restaurant and sleeps in the same room with my elder daughter who is in Senior Four; so if she is claims to have been raped, my question is: ‘from where was she raped?” Ms Akumu wondered.

Ms Akumu further revealed that she had developed some misunderstandings with the said victim and believes that she might have had her husband arrested in order to settle the score.

Ms Teopista Nafula, the suspect’s mother, said she had also been beaten by the policemen as she intervened to rescue her son.

Mr Sadiki Amin, the Busia Municipality Mayor, described Police actions as “being “tantamount to torture” and “not the first time they were happening”.

Last year, according to Mr Amin, Police physically assaulted a nurse who was returning from duty at Busia health center IV, while other incidents have been swept under the carpet.

Wejuli was taken to Masafu Hospital and later to Mbale Hospital, following a suspicion that he could have suffered brain injuries, according to one of the medics who were attending to him.