Two presiding officers arrested in Lugazi over pre-ticked NRM ballots

Elections have been halted at two polling stations and two presiding officers arrested in Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe district after they found pre-ticked ballot papers in boxes, in favour of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate.

According to Mr. Patrick Mwondha, the NUP candidate for Mayor Lugazi Municipality, they found pre-ticked ballot papers at Moneko polling station and there were no polling agents at the polling station.

“By 7am boxes at Moneko polling station were already full with ballot papers. The presiding officer told us that he received ''orders from above'' to tick in favour of the NRM candidate. This is not good at all because NRM is scared and we are sure that we are going to win them,” Mwondha said.

Ms. Ann Mary Tusungwire, the district returning officer of Buikwe district was unable to comment but said she was aware of the incident.

“I have heard about it but I cannot comment anything because I have not yet confirmed it.” Ms. Tusungwire said.

Mr. Robert Kalyesubula, the acting police spokesperson of Ssezibwa police station confirmed that two presiding officers at two polling stations have been arrested.

“We got information from electoral polling constables after finding boxes that already had pre ticked ballot papers, we acted and we have arrested Mr. Henry Kafuko, the presiding officer of Moneko polling station and Mr. Sula Muganga, the presiding officer of Kololo polling stations.

The race for Lugazi Municipality is among four candidate which include Mr. Deo Mwesigye, independent and incumbent Mayor, Mr. John Bosco Aseya, FDC candidate, Mr. Ssali Baker NRM candidate and Mr. Patrick Mwondha the NUP candidate.

