Two prisoners killed in Lwengo motor accident

The wreckage of the vehicle in which they were being transported on December 8. PHOTO/CLEOPHAS TUKAMARWA

By  CLEOPUS TUKAMARWA

What you need to know:

  • The driver and one prison warder claimed that “one of the prisoners jumped and grabbed the vehicle’s steering wheel- leading to the accident.”

At least two inmates from Kabula Prison died on spot in Lyantonde District following a fatal Wednesday morning road accident near Katovu, Lyantonde District.

