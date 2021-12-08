Two prisoners killed in Lwengo motor accident

At least two inmates from Kabula Prison died on spot in Lyantonde District following a fatal Wednesday morning road accident near Katovu, Lyantonde District.

The deceased have been identified as Willy Isheme and John Kagwa.

Prison authorities said "ten prisoners and prison staff were going for labour n in a Toyota Wish car Reg No UBF472K."

"Seven inmates were injured, two seriously. Now admitted at Lyantonde Health Centre IV are five inmates with minor injuries and one staff warder, Emmanuel Asiimwe," Nayanja Baine, the commissioner of prisons for corporate affairs said.

According to him, seriously injured prisoners Amuza Tumusiime and Kuzairu Kasibante have been referred to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital

Speaking to this reporter shortly before they were evacuated, the driver and one prison warder claimed that “one of the prisoners jumped and grabbed the in-motion vehicle’s steering wheel- causing a scuffle as he tried to control the car leading to the accident.”