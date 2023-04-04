Two pupils killed, three others injured in Kassanda road crash

Police in Kassanda District in central Uganda have detained a Chinese national for allegedly knocking two pupils dead in a Tuesday morning road crash that left three others seriously hurt.

Police said Zhao Haizhanga who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number UAU 001V knocked the pupils at Kamusenene village along Lubaali- Bukuya road in Kassanda District, as he attempted to overtake a truck loaded with logs.

The victims and survivors were heading to Glory Nursery and Primary School, Kamusenene.

Wamala regional police spokesperson, ASP Racheal Kawala identified the deceased as Jonathan Matovu, 5, and Buriana Nantongo, 6.

The injured who are yet to be identified were taken to Mityana General Hospital for treatment, while Matovu and Nantongo’s bodies were taken to Kassanda Health Centre IV pending postmortem.

By the rime of filing this story, Haizhanga was being detained at Kassanda central police station, according to ASP Kawala.

The wreckage of the vehicle he was driving was also parked at Bukuya police station as investigations continue.