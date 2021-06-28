Two remanded over murder of Gen Katumba's daughter, driver

By U R N More by this Author

Two people have been remanded to Kitalya government's prison on charges of murdering the daughter and the driver of Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala.

The two are; Hussein Ismael Sserubula alias Imam Muto, a Boda Boda rider and a resident of Nakuwadde, Bulenga in Wakiso District, and Sheik Yusuf Nyanzi Siraji, a herbalist and a resident of Kyanja village, Nakawa Division in Kampala District.

The duo has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Dr Douglas Singiza Karekona.

Court heard that the two accused persons and others still at large on June 1, 2021, at Kisaasi Central Zone in Kampala District murdered Brenda Nantongo and Sgt Haruna Kayondo along Kisota Road in Kisaasi.

The court has also charged the accused persons with Katumba Wamala's attempted murder, according to the charge sheet. Gen Katumba survived the assassination attempt with gunshot injuries from which he is still recovering.

The two accused persons were not allowed to say anything about the charges against them since these capital offenses that attract a maximum of the death sentence upon conviction, can only be tried by the High Court.

They were remanded up to August 3, 2021, when they will return to court for further mention of the case. State Attorney Barbara Kyomugisha said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

One of the accused persons Yusuf Nyanzi is not new to the press and charges of murder.

Nyanzi who was rearrested on June 16, 2021, has today been arraigned in court for allegedly murdering now a seventh person.

The five others whom the government alleges that he murdered are; Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and his bodyguard Sgt Steven Mukasa, Andrew Felix Kaweesi and his driver Godfrey Mambewa and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.