Two remanded over terrorism, child trafficking

Two people have been remanded to Luzira Prison over accusations of terrorism and aggravated trafficking in children.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old businessman Sheikh Sharif Ssekabira and 30-year-old Pascal Thembo appeared in the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road.

Charges of alleged aggravated trafficking in children, rendering support to a terrorist organization and belonging or professing to a terrorist group were read to them during a court session presided by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

The charges are contrary to the Anti-Terrorism Act and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act.

The two were not allowed to plead to the charges after the magistrate ruled that the court does not have the requisite powers to handle capital cases.

"It can only be heard in the High Court. In the meantime, you are remanded to Luzira prison until July August 13 for mention of the case," Kayizzi held.

Kayizzi has also said charges will be communicated to Thembo when a Rukojjo interpreter will be available on August 13.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze states that Ssekabira, Thembo and others still at a large between May 4-5, 2024 received, transported and transferred two children aged 7 and 14 from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Uganda by means of deception and being in position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation.

Prosecution also indicates that that the accused also transported the youngsters for purposes of use in armed conflict by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization.

It is further alleged that the duo and others still at large between 2022 and May 2024 in the diverse areas of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and DR Congo belonged or professed to belong to ADF.