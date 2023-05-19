Two remanded over theft of govt drugs

Two people have been remanded to Koch Prisons in Nebbi District over theft of government medical supplies worth Shs5m.

The duo, Mr Ronald Odyek, 31, a medical dispenser attached to Nebbi Hospital and Mr Francis Otim-Kisa, a Boda Boda rider, Thursday appeared before the Nebbi chief magistrate's court presided over by Mr Robert Muganza, who read to them two counts of theft of government properties and conspiracy.

They pleaded not guilty to the offences before they were remanded until June 2 for further mention.

They were denied bail on the grounds that it was a repeated offence on the side of the medical officer.

The prosecution contends that on May 16, 2023, while at Nebbi Hospital, Mr Odyek using his authority as the medical dispenser, connived with Mr Otim-Kisa, a Boda-boda rider to steal government drugs.

But as they were going, they were intercepted at the hospital gate and on checking the bag, it was filled with government medical supplies including; 11 Tins of Amoxicillin capsules, an Automated Blood pressure machine, a Manual Blood pressure machine, 59 Pieces of cannulas, malaria testing kits and two bottles of Lidocaine.

The prosecution also contends that this is not the first time the medical officer is being accused of similar offences.

Prosecutor contends that Odyek in 2021, was intercepted at a security roadblock in Madi-Okollo with an Ipsum car loaded with government drugs worth Shs800m.