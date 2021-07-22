Two reservists killed in Lwengo, bodies dumped in village chairman’s farm

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Authorities in Lwengo District are investigating the double murder of two men believed to be members of the reserve force and their bodies dumped in a coffee plantation of a village chairperson.

John Kabanda, a resident of Bigando and Vincent Kalya, a resident of Nzizi, Kkingo Sub County were killed at around 8pm on Wednesday and their bodies dumped in a coffee farm belonging to Mr Zaidi Kaasa, the LC1 chairman Ttaga village, Kasaana Parish in Kkingo Sub County.

Kabanda, 54 and Kalya, 46 were close friends from two neighboring villages.

Residents say Kabanda retired from the force some years ago and resorted to vending bananas on his bicycle to fend for his five children while Kalya has been working as a guard at Ambiance discotheque in Masaka City.

Mr Kaasa told police that the bodies were discovered by his grandson who saw “some people” people believed to be the reservists’ assailants in his coffee plantation.

"My grandson would also be dead by now because the killers ran after him but he managed to escape. After some time, we went to the crime scene, only to find two bodies dumped there," Mr Kaasa said.

Mr Aloysius Kibira, the Sub County chairperson said the double murder has raised fear and security concerns among the community members.

"The deceased’s bicycles were found at the crime scene and we wonder what the killers’ motive could be," Mr Kibira wondered.

The UPDF spokesperson in Greater Masaka sub region, Ninsiima Rwemijuma said investigations were underway but no one has been arrested yet.

"Many people are killed and they fail to get justice but we want the government to make sure that it finds a way of bringing culprits to courts of law," Kalya’s daughter, Ms Christine Naluwaga said.







