Two Rwandan nationals held in Kabale over murder 

Police in Kabale District are holding two Rwanda nationals over their alleged involvement in the murder of an 83-year-old man.

Upon interrogation Desire Kwizera and his wife Uwingabire Kwizera, confessed to brutally murdering Geofrey Twinomujuni Ntegyire, their employer and host, arguing that the deceased was quarreling with them in a language they didn't understand.

The couple, who had been staying with the deceased as house helpers, allegedly used a hammer to kill him on May 31 at his home in Karujabura cell, Kitumba Sub County.

According to Kigezi regional police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, the suspects were arrested at Bunagana border post in Kisoro District while trying to escape.

“They confessed to the crime and were transported back to Kabale police station, where they admitted to using a hammer to kill the elderly man. The suspects claimed that the deceased had been quarreling with them in a language they didn't understand, but this is no justification for taking his life," Mr Maate said.

He added that after the act, the duo packed part of the deceased’s property that included a mattress, an iron box, a Radio, a suitcase and a bicycle before they escaped.



“The case of murder has been recorded at Kabale police station and the accused will soon be taken to court for prosecution. While we condemn the act of killing this old man, employers should always demand personal documents from foreign workers to ensure easy tracking in case of any issues,” Mr Maate noted.

Mr Swizen Ndyabawe, the deceased's son-in-law, expressed shock and grief, stating that the family had welcomed the couple into their home as vulnerable individuals seeking assistance.