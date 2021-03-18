Two S4 male students shot dead at girls’ school, 7 arrested

By Cissy Makumbi More by this Author

Two senior four students of St Joseph’s College Secondary School have been confirmed dead after security guards on Wednesday night opened fire at 10 boys who had visited Bright Valley School in Anywang Cell, Bar-dege-Layibi Division in Gulu city.

The deceased have been identified as Brian Rubangakene and Emmanuel Okeny.

Their colleague Kenneth Rubangakene is at St Mary's Hospital Lacor in critical condition while seven others are in police custody at Gulu Central Police Station.

It’s alleged that the students sneaked out of their school and went to watch football at Layibi trading center but on their way back, they decided to first visit Bright Valley Girls’ School at around 9:45 pm to check on their girlfriends.

However, the armed security guards attached to Expose Security Company, a private security firm, reportedly tried to block them from accessing the girls before a scuffle ensued, forcing them to open fire.

“The students sneaked out to go and watch champions league and while returning to school one of them only identified as Okello told the rest that they can’t return to school without visiting their girls friends at the girls’ school in their neighbourhood,” said Calvin Okello, the treasurer Parents Teachers Association (PTA) at St Joseph’s college Layibi.

“On sneaking into the Bright valley girls’ school, the two guards manning the school shoot at them. Rubangakene died on the spot while Okeny died moments after reaching Gulu Regional Referral Hospital because he had lost too much blood,” Mr Okello added.

He said four of the students sneaked back into the school at night after the shooting while the other three returned Thursday morning before they were all arrested.

Mr Grace Davis Pande, the officer in charge of criminal investigations department at Gulu police told Daily Monitor that the two security guards who were manning the school at the time of the shooting have been arrested for interrogation as investigations continue.



