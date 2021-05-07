Two schools in Oyam record 80 Covid cases 

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

Oyam District has recorded 202 cases of Covid-19 in a span of three weeks, with schools among those affected.

The district authorities say the disease was first recorded at Aber Primary School after a parent tested positive. The parent’s child, who is a pupil at the school, also later tested positive before the disease spread to other learners. The school has now reported 63 cases.

Ms Caroline Agaro, the assistant district health officer (DHO), who is also the area focal person for the Covid-19, said Aber Sub-county, where the school is located, has registered 110 cases of Covid-19.

“The 63 cases at Aber Primary School include pupils, teachers and support staff, but most of them are asymptomatic. They don’t have any serious illness apart from one person from the community whom we referred to the hospital [for proper management],” Ms Agaro told Daily Monitor in an interview on Wednesday.

She revealed that an additional 21 cases have been recorded at Kamdini Primary School. But she said both Kamdini and Aber primary schools have remained operational.

Schools still open

“We have not closed the two schools but those who tested positive are staying in isolation at their homes. Those in boarding sections are in isolation at the school and we are monitoring them but they are all fine except a few who are having some mild fever,” she explained.

She said Aber Primary School has a total of about 500 pupils from Primary Four to Primary Six, and all of them have been tested for Covid- 19, including their teachers.

Ms Agaro also said Covid-19 vaccination in the district is going on well for older persons (50 years and above) and for those with underlying conditions between 19 and 49 years.

She said the Covid-19 vaccination sites are Aber hospital, Loro Health Centre III, Minakulu Health Centre III, Otwal Health Centre III and Anyeke Health Centre IV.

“Even after vaccination, people should still observe all precautions such as social distancing, wearing of facemasks and hand washing to avoid contracting the disease,” the assistant DHO said.

The district Covid-19 taskforce last week suggested that the district be put under lockdown to control the spread of the disease to other districts in Lango Sub-region.

The director of Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Stephen Obbo, said currently they don’t have any Covid-19 patient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). The facility has 10 ICU beds, which were installed last year at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said they have only four patients in the treatment centre.

Advertisement

“We only admit patients with some complications but the rest we prescribe treatment for them, then they go back home,” Dr Obbo said by telephone on Wednesday.

The cases come at a time when many people in the sub-region are no longer observing the standard operating procedures. The Ministry of Health has warned that the country is entering the second wave of the pandemic, which they predict may be more disastrous than the first wave.

The government has warned of tough containment measures, including possibility of a total lockdown, if the situation goes out of hand.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, on Wednesday said the resurgence is presenting with rising cases of infections among children.

“We have started to experience a significant increase in cases of Covid-19 among the 10-29 age group. We registered a 12 per cent increase in cases among children aged 10-19 years and 5 per cent increase in those aged 20-29,” she told journalists.

