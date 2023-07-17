Two security guards arrested for killing homeless man in Masaka

Police in Masaka District are holding two security guards for allegedly killing a 20-year-old homeless man in Masaka City.

Emmanuel Komakecth and his colleague Abdul Wahab Mukiibi attached to Pyramid Security Company, a private firm, are detained at Masaka Central Police Station after they shot and killed one 'General Lucky' on Monday.

The shooting happened at Crown Beverages (Pepsi) Depot on Elgin Street in Masaka City where they had been deployed to provide security.

Police said Lucky and his four other colleagues who are said to be on the run in the wee hours of Monday morning allegedly attempted to steal soda from the depot but they were scared away by the guards on duty. The group retreated and came back in the morning when they reportedly tried to grab a gun from one of the security guards.

“Our preliminary investigations show that that Mukiibi shot three bullets in the air to try to save Komaketch who was wrestling the street kids and one of them reportedly continued fighting the security guard and he decided to shoot him in the head in self-defense,” Mr Twaha Kasirye, the southern regional police spokesperson said

He said police have also recovered cartridges and the killer gun from the scene as investigations into the shooting goes on.

“We have the two security guards in custody, also recovered the gun and the sodas which the deceased and his colleagues were reportedly trying to steal. The deceased’s body has also been taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem,” he added.

Locals have, however, blamed the security guards for what they termed as using excessive force, saying that they would have arrested the suspected thief instead of shooting him to death.

“The street kid was not armed. The guards could have arrested him other than killing him because he would not overpower them,” Mr John Mukasa, one of the boda boda cyclists operating near Pepsi Deport said.

Mr Kasirye, however, warned residents against confronting armed personnel, saying that they risk losing their lives as the officers try to defend themselves.