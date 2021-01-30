Two shot dead as armed robbers raid Nakasongola

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Police in Nakasongola District are investigating circumstances under which two residents were shot dead and another critically injured by gunmen who also robbed cash from a shop at Kimaga trading centre in Nabiswera Sub County.

Nakasongola District Police Commander, Ms Patience said on Friday that: “The bodies of the deceased persons were transferred to Nakasongola Health Centre IV where the postmortem is to be conducted while the critically injured person was transferred to Kiwoko Hospital. We are investigating a case of aggravated robbery where two people were killed.”

Police preliminary investigations reveal that the assailants who shot dead Ms Christen Nakagwa and Herbert Ssempijja at Kimaga village first shot at Mr Joseph Kato, the owner of the shop that was targeted for robbery. Kato had just parked his vehicle loaded with the shop merchandize at about 9:30 pm Thursday when the attackers suddenly appeared and commanded everybody to lie down before demanding for cash.

Mr Abdul Ssegunga, a resident of Kimaga village and brother to Kato, told the Daily Monitor that he (Kato) was shot at in the stomach as he tried to plead for his life.

“Kato was pleading for his dear life after handing over the money that the armed men had asked. One of the armed men entered inside the shop where Ms Christen Nakagwa was with her baby. The man demanded for more money before shooting Nakagwa dead. Another worker identified as Fred Kajunguli was also injured as he tried to offload the merchandize from the car. The armed men randomly shot in the air to scare away the residents as they retreated. Unfortunately, Mr Herbert Ssempijja, a brother to Kato was also shot dead as the suspected thugs retreated. Ssempijja was walking towards his home hoping that the thugs had retreaded when he was killed. He died on the spot,” Mr Ssegunga told the Daily Monitor.

Nakasongola District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula on Thursday said the armed robbers raided and robbed cash at Kyamukonda Trading Centre before proceeding to Kimaga.

“It is unfortunate that we lost two lives in this incident. We have no information regarding the where about of the assailants but the police in coordination with the other sister security organizations are on ground to help track down the suspects,” Kigula told this publication on Friday.