Two shot dead by thugs in Kyengera mobile money heist

At least two people were overnight Friday shot dead in the latest reported case of a deadly attack targeting a mobile money agent in Wakiso District.

Owner of multiple mobile money shops, Lawrence Lutasera and his house help Rashid Ssenyondo were shot –outside the former’s residence- by two men on a Shs80 million heist, according to police.

The yet to be identified criminals were riding on a motorcycle during the shooting incident in Kyengera Town Council's Nakirama Trading Centre, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

An eyewitness and relative to the businessman, Mariam Nangobya said the criminals first shot Ssenyondo.

“They shot Ssenyondo as he was opening and he couldn’t speak but he was crying until when he ran towards the backyard,” she told NTV Uganda.

The two were pronounced dead at Doctor’s Hospital in Sseguku where they’d been rushed for treatment.

According to Nakirama Trading Centre resident Staurt Kaweesi, this was not the first time Lutasera was being pursued by thugs who normally conduct raids on businesspeople mostly between 7pm-11pm.

“They previously aimed at Lutasera with a weighing stone thrown in his face but he survived,” he said.

“We were approaching the trading centre and heard several gunshots. We are shocked by his brutal killing and appeal for security in our area,” another area resident John Bosco Mutyaba added.

Early Saturday, Kyengera Mayor Mathias Walukaga advised locals to always return home early following a wave of attacks that have left many mobile money agents killed across the country since year start.

“You should also deploy security to avoid such incidents,” he emphasized.

Police have also condemned the double murder.

"We urge people to always move with little cash because having huge case attracts attacks from criminals,” Onyango warned.