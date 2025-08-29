Hello

Two shot dead in case of mistaken identity in Kitgum

Crime scene. The kraal guarded by UPDF soldiers, where two people were shot dead in a mistaken identity case on the night of August 28, 2025. PHOTO | Courtesy | UPDF

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • They reportedly met their death at around 11:20pm on Thursday as they left a drinking joint and staggered back home but lost their senses and ended up at Kitleng UPDF Detach

Two people believed to be drunk and trying to find their way home were shot dead by UPDF soldiers guarding one of the  kraals in Kitgum District on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mr Joseph Obutu, 50, a resident of Mangeyi Village, Panyum Melong Parish in Omia Nyima sub-county, and Mr Richard Opira, 42, a resident of Amoyo Kol Village, Pella Parish in Omia Nyima Sub-county.

They reportedly met their death at around 11:20pm on Thursday as they left a drinking joint and staggered back home but lost their senses and ended up at Kitleng UPDF Detach in Namukora sub-county, where two soldiers deployed to safeguard a community protected kraal shot and killed them near the main entry point.

Capt. Edrin Mawanda, the 5th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the incident happened when the soldiers, who were on duty securing livestock, suspected the victims to be Karimojong warriors attempting to drive away two cultivating bulls believed to have come from the Lapenyi farmland area.

"Unfortunately, this suspicion was mistaken. Community leaders later confirmed that the two civilians were intoxicated, had lost their way, and were moving during curfew hours when they were shot dead," he confirmed.

The Commander of the 5 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Keith Katungi, was in close contact with the bereaved families to support burial arrangements and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

"The UPDF appeals to the community to cooperate with security personnel by adhering to existing bylaws and to avoid being in restricted areas during curfew hours. The Force reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all Ugandans," he said.

The security committee established the communal kraal as one of the measures to curb the increasing animal thefts. The protected communal kraals are designated to accommodate animals from farmers during the night to protect them from the Karimojong cattle rustlers. The livestock farmers graze their animals with the vigilantes during the day and later drive them to the communal kraal for protection by the security at night.


